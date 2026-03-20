Oppo has launched its new flagship foldable, the Oppo Find N6, featuring a 'Zero-Feel Crease' display achieved through advanced technology. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, includes a 200MP Hasselblad camera system,

In the world of smartphones, foldable phones have always had a special appeal. But the crease that forms where the screen folds has been a major complaint for many users. To put an end to this issue, Oppo has launched its new flagship model, the Oppo Find N6, in the global market. The biggest highlight of the Oppo Find N6 is its 'Zero-Feel Crease' display.

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According to Oppo, the crease on the phone's inner screen is practically invisible to the eye. The company has used modern technologies like 3D Liquid Printing and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass to achieve this. The screen has been certified to withstand about 6 lakh folds, so users don't have to worry about its durability.

Blazing Fast Speed with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

When it comes to performance, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This ensures a 20% speed boost compared to previous models, all while consuming less power. The phone comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, promising a super smooth experience for gaming and multitasking.

A New Revolution in Photography: 200MP Hasselblad Camera

For all the camera lovers out there, Oppo has teamed up with Hasselblad to include a quad-camera setup. This includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. With this setup, you can take photos with up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there are two 20MP cameras, one on the inside and one on the outside.

Long-Lasting Battery and Lightning-Fast Charging

To tackle the common complaint of poor battery life in foldable phones, the Find N6 is packed with a massive 6000mAh battery. This is one of the largest batteries ever put in a foldable phone. To charge it up, you get 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Sleek Design and AI Features

The phone is incredibly slim, with a thickness of just 8.93mm. It is available in two attractive colours: 'Stellar Titanium' and 'Blossom Orange'. It also comes with an IP59 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and water. With support for the 'Oppo AI Pen' and running on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, this device is a complete AI-powered package.