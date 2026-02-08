A long-term review reveals the Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ as a durable, value-for-money TWS choice. Praised for its impressive 40-hour battery life, IP55 rating, and resilience, it offers a solid performance for its budget price point.

After weeks of putting the Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ through its paces as my primary daily driver, I've moved past the 'honeymoon phase' and into the reality of long-term ownership. In a segment where TWS earbuds often feel like disposable tech, the kind of fast-fashion audio that prioritizes marketing over engineering, these buds have managed to surprise me with their resilience. Here is my long-term take on how they handle the grind.

Design and Durability

More than the design, the first thing I noticed about these is how light they are (just 4.2g). This initially led me to think that they might not be durable, but they are surprisingly rough and tough.

The Rain Test: I've used these during light showers, and with the IP55 rating, they didn't skip a beat. This confirmed that I could use them during a workout or a sudden drizzle during a commute, as the internals remain well-protected.

Day-to-Day Grit: The matte finish on the case has held up well against scratches from keys and coins. They feel built to handle the chaotic 'pocket life' of an active professional. I even dropped them twice, but nothing happened and they still work like brand new.

Performance and Calling

Coming from high-end flagship buds, the calling feature is where you notice the price gap. Indoors, the dual-mic AI system is quite clear. However, in traffic or windy outdoor conditions, it doesn't quite match the isolation of premium buds. For this price point (Rs 2,499), the performance is solid. It's a dependable tool for office calls, listening to your favorite songs and quick check-ins, even if it lacks that 'studio-quiet' background suppression found in the big leagues.

Battery Life

This is where the Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ shines. I consistently get 40 hours+ of total battery life with the case. Even with ANC toggled on frequently, I only find myself reaching for the Type-C cable once a week. It's rare to find budget buds that stay this close to their lab-tested claims in the real world. Good job, Oppo!

Additional Details

The inclusion of Dual-Device Pairing is nice and it works seamlessly. There is Bluetooth 5.4, and I haven't faced any disconnections, even in interference-heavy zones like metros.

In The End

In my opinion, the Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ passed my test with flying colors. They are reliable and a true value for money for the budget-conscious user. It trades ultra-premium mic isolation for good battery endurance and genuine durability. If you want a pair of buds with great sound, battery, and durability, and you want to avoid the disposable plastic launched by some other brands every Tuesday, these are a no-brainer.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)