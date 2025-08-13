The OnePlus 15 is generating significant buzz, with insiders praising its design and rumored shift away from the circular camera module. The phone is expected to launch in early October.

The OnePlus 15 is set to take over from the OnePlus 13 later this autumn, but excitement is already building thanks to early praise from inside the industry. Liu Haoran, General Manager of OPPO’s Industrial Design Centre, recently took to Weibo to describe the upcoming flagship as “far better than imagined” and even called it his favourite smartphone design in recent years.

One of the biggest talking points is the design shift. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 15 will abandon the large circular camera module that has defined recent OnePlus flagships, possibly adopting a squircle-style camera housing similar to the recent OnePlus 13s and 13T. Haoran didn’t dive into specifics, but his comments hint at a fresh and refined look.

Launch Timing and Snapdragon Expectations

As for the launch date, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed anything yet. However, history offers a clue — the OnePlus 13 launched just a week after Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 8 Elite that powered it. This year, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is taking place from September 23 to 25. If the pattern holds, we could see the OnePlus 15 announcement land in the first few days of October.

Next-Gen Performance

Under the hood, leaks point to the new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset paired with a huge ~7,000 mAh battery — a notable 16.6% boost in capacity over the already sizeable 6,000 mAh cell in the OnePlus 13. If true, this would make it one of the largest batteries ever seen in a mainstream OnePlus flagship.

With just over a month likely left until its debut, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the company’s most significant updates in years — both in terms of performance and design.