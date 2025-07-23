The OnePlus Pad Lite offers a large display, quad speakers, and long battery life at a budget-friendly price. Available in an Aero Blue finish, it features the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus has a new tablet in town if you've been searching for an inexpensive Android tablet for kids or for everyday use. This low-cost tablet, known as the OnePlus Pad Lite, prioritises functionality above showy features. The Pad Lite gives up 5G and 4G to keep the starting price as low as Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 14,999.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Design and Display

An huge 11-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 500 nits is a feature of the OnePlus Pad Lite. A quad-speaker system with Hi-Res Audio certification handles audio chores. It is further boosted by OnePlus' Omnibearing Sound Field technology, which cleverly modifies the sound output according to the orientation of the tablet.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Processor and Features

With features like screen sharing, universal clipboard, and synchronised picture galleries, the smartphone, which runs OxygenOS 15.0.1 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, facilitates seamless communication among OnePlus devices. Additionally, it makes file transfers simple via O+ Connect for Apple users and Quick Share for Android devices.

Even with its large form factor, the tablet is remarkably thin, measuring only 7.39 mm and weighing only 530 grammes. Inspired by natural tones, the chassis features a sophisticated sandblasted finish in a soothing hue of Aero Blue.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Battery Life

A sturdy 9,340mAh battery powers the Pad Lite, allowing for up to 80 hours of music playback or 11 hours of video streaming. The gadget has a 54-day standby time. The 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging guarantees a speedy power top-up when it's time to recharge.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Sound System

The four integrated speakers enhance your media experience for audiophiles by dynamically adjusting to the location of the screen when you view content or listen to your favourite songs.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Colour and Availability

Only the Aero Blue colourway will be offered for the OnePlus Pad Lite. Customers may purchase the tablet through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other significant electronic retail stores starting at 12 PM on August 1, 2025.