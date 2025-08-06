The OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a significant redesign, moving from a circular to a square rear camera module. It's also expected to boast a flat 1.5K display with ultra-narrow bezels thanks to LIPO technology.

OnePlus appears poised to significantly revamp its smartphone design approach with the forthcoming OnePlus 15, according to new details leaked by Digital Chat Station. This next-generation flagship could mark a departure from the signature circular rear camera module seen in previous models, shifting instead to a square-shaped camera housing. If realized, this would be the most notable redesign for the rear since the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 15: Square Camera Module in the Works

Prototype renditions under development reportedly showcase a square camera island, likely set to replace the familiar circular layout. The new camera assembly is tipped to include a trio of lenses: a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope telephoto lens. Such a configuration not only reflects OnePlus’s commitment to refreshed aesthetics but also aligns with the brand’s stated intention of ushering in a new phase of design evolution.

Front Redesign and Display Innovations

Beyond changes to the back, the OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat, 1.5K resolution display with ultra-narrow bezels. This is credited to LIPO (Low Injection Pressure Overmolding) display packaging technology, which substitutes conventional protective layers with liquid polymer, resulting in slimmer borders and possibly enhanced durability alongside manufacturing advantages.

Expected Core Specifications

On the technical side, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, featuring a bespoke Oryon CPU and Adreno 840 GPU, complete with a dedicated 16MB cache to boost performance and graphics responsiveness. Powering the phone may be a robust 7,000mAh battery—making it one of the highest-capacity flagship batteries on the market—paired with rapid 100W charging capabilities.

Other prospective features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for advanced security and either an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Launch Timeline

The OnePlus 15 is anticipated to debut in China as early as October, followed by an international release in early 2026. Reports also hint at the simultaneous unveiling of the OnePlus Ace 6 and the later launch of the OnePlus 15R, which aims to deliver a more affordable alternative to appeal to a broader range of consumers.