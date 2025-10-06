October is set to be a blockbuster month for the smartphone industry as leading brands like OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme prepare to launch their new flagship devices.

It is going to be a blockbuster October for smartphone industry as leading brands - OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme - are preparing to unveil their latest flagship devices. Each of these launches will bring noticeable upgrades in processing power, display quality, battery life, and special features, marking the beginning of next year’s premium smartphone lineup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

iQOO 15: Built for Speed and Gaming Appeal

iQOO’s flagship will focus heavily on performance, especially for gamers. The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, also running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform coupled with 12GB RAM.

Similar to OnePlus, it is expected to pack a 7000mAh battery. Unique to the iQOO 15 could be its RGB lighting accents, designed to enhance its gaming identity.

OnePlus 15: Flagship Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Kicking off the month will be OnePlus, with the highly anticipated global launch of the OnePlus 15. The device is expected to first hit the Chinese market, powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Pairing 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage, it could feature a large 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

On the back, OnePlus is likely to include a triple-camera setup - all three sensors at 50MP - alongside a massive 7000mAh battery supporting ultra-fast 120W wired charging.

Xiaomi 17: AI-Powered Flagship Comes to India

After debuting in China, Xiaomi has confirmed the Indian release of the Xiaomi 17. Running the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Qualcomm’s AI Engine, it aims to deliver advanced on-device AI capabilities.

The Chinese variant features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 7000mAh battery - specifications expected to be identical for India.

Vivo X300 Pro: Imaging Powerhouse Arrives October 13

Vivo has confirmed that the X300 series will launch in India on October 13, with the X300 Pro leading the charge. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, the device may be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The headline feature is expected to be a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, underscoring Vivo’s focus on pushing mobile camera technology further.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition

Wrapping up the month, Realme will launch a special edition of its Realme 15 Pro 5G inspired by Game of Thrones. This version will sport exclusive cosmetic changes matching the fantasy series’ theme.

The standard model includes a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, dual 50MP cameras, and a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. It also boasts impressive durability ratings - IP66, IP68, and IP69 - for dust and water resistance.

A Pivotal Month in Mobile Tech

With these major launches competing for headlines and consumer attention, October 2025 is shaping up to be a crucial month in the smartphone industry. The wave of new releases will set the tone for high-stakes competition in the year ahead, as brands strive to claim the premium segment with cutting-edge innovation.