The OnePlus 15 has been officially revealed, powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship phone introduces a significant design change with a square camera module, drops Hasselblad branding for an in-house DetailMax engine.

OnePlus has officially ended weeks of speculation with the unveiling of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, at a Qualcomm event held in China on Thursday. In a surprise reveal, a company executive pulled the device straight from his pocket, showcasing its fresh design and confirming the chipset powering it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed

As expected, the OnePlus 15 is built around Qualcomm’s newest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Putting rumors to rest, the company highlighted the chip’s performance gains in speed, efficiency, and AI-based intelligence. “With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward-delivering the speed, intelligence, and efficiency our users demand today and into the future,” said OnePlus founder Pete Lau during the event.

A New Look, Camera Revamp

One of the biggest changes comes in design. After years of sticking with the circular rear camera module, the OnePlus 15 shifts to a square-shaped camera layout, echoing the look first seen in the OnePlus 13 series. The device was officially showcased in a black finish, though leaked images from an esports event in China suggest a white option is also on the way.

Adding to the shake-up, the brand confirmed in a press note that it will no longer feature Hasselblad branding on its cameras. Instead, the OnePlus 15 introduces the in-house DetailMax engine, designed to enhance imaging quality independently.

Display and Performance

Another highlight is the phone’s display. Through its Weibo handle, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 15 will support a 165Hz refresh rate, a feature long whispered in leaks. Reports further suggest the phone could feature a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a step down in resolution from the 2K curved panel used in last year’s flagship, but likely aimed at boosting efficiency.

Rumoured Specs

While not all specs are official yet, leaks hint at some big upgrades:

A 7,000mAh battery (up from the 6,000mAh unit on the OnePlus 13).

120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

A 50MP triple-camera setup with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

On the software side, the smartphone is expected to be one of the first to ship with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. Although OnePlus has not officially confirmed its rollout, Oppo’s ColorOS 16 debut in China next month suggests the launch timeline for OxygenOS is not far behind.