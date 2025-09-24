Xiaomi is set to launch its new flagship series—the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max—on September 25. The lineup will introduce advanced M10 luminescence display technology, with the Pro Max featuring a unique power-saving RGB pixel stack.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones - the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max - in China on Thursday, September 25, with the event kicking off at 7 PM Beijing time (11 AM UTC).

Display Technology

Both the standard Xiaomi 17 and the 17 Pro will feature the same display setup: a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen with a 19.6:9 aspect ratio and ultra-thin 1.18mm uniform bezels. All three models will also debut Xiaomi’s M10 luminescence technology, which the company claims achieves an industry-leading luminous efficiency of 82.1 cd/A.

Pro Max Exclusive Innovation

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, however, stands apart with an independently arranged RGB pixel stack, a major step forward in display engineering. According to Xiaomi, this design eliminates the issue of “pixel pooling” while consuming 26% less power than conventional 2K panels. This makes the Pro Max the most power-efficient and technically advanced display option in the series.

Battery and Charging

On the power front, both the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will house Xiaomi’s newly developed Jinshajiang battery. Built with L-shaped stacked packaging technology and containing 16% high-silicon content, the battery is designed for better density and durability. It also supports 100W wired fast charging, ensuring quicker top-ups and extended performance.