Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Pad Go tablet in the works? Here's what we know so far

    The OnePlus Pad Go has also allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent arrival in the Indian market. These model numbers are said to be associated with the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the OnePlus Pad Go.

    OnePlus Pad Go tablet in the works Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    The second tablet product from the Chinese tech company, the OnePlus Pad Go, is rumoured to be in the works. Although the tablet's specifications have not yet been made public, allusions to it have allegedly emerged on the OnePlus forums. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad Go may have been discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that it would soon be available in India. At the company's Cloud 11 event in February, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered OnePlus Pad was announced. A 9,510mAh battery powers it.

    OnePlus has not yet announced any details regarding the existence of a new Android tablet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

    Also Read | Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

    The purported OnePlus Pad Go is expected to debut with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad. The latter went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The model costing Rs. 39,999 has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is just one Halo Green finish available for it.

     

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4; Check expected display, software, features & more

    The 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD screen on the OnePlus Pad has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has an integrated UFS 3.1 storage capacity of up to 256GB and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and a 13-megapixel camera module on the back with support for EIS. The 9,510mAh battery for the OnePlus Pad is included in the box along with a 100W charger. However, the charging support of the tablet is capped at 67W.

    Also Read | Infinix Zero 30 5G: First lot SOLD OUT! Check out its features, price & other details

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor 90 to launch soon Upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon Check out expected specs price gcw

    Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4 Check expected display software features more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4; Check expected display, software, features & more

    Infinix ZERO 30 5G First lot SOLD OUT Check out its features price other details gcw

    Infinix Zero 30 5G: First lot SOLD OUT! Check out its features, price & other details

    WhatsApp update Android users may get new interface with white top app bar gcw

    WhatsApp update: Android users may get new interface with white top app bar

    Moto G84 with 50MP camera rear leather finish launched in India Check price specs more gcw

    Moto G84 with 50MP camera, rear leather finish launched in India; Check price, specs & more

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's bedroom song 'Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji' goes VIRAL

    Is Urfi Javed topless? Actress wears bra made of fish tank; takes social media by storm RBA

    Is Urfi Javed topless? Actress wears bra made of fish tank; takes social media by storm

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 7 tips to ace your festive look gcw eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 tips to ace your festive look

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon