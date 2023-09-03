Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4; Check expected display, software, features & more

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8 series will launch on October 4, 2023. The series is expected to come with the base Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro models. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming series.

The Pixel 8 series will debut on October 4, 2023, according to Google. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro variants are anticipated to be part of the series. According to the corporation, the event will take place in New York and begin at 10 AM local time/7:30 PM IST. According to reports, the Pixel 8 will include a flat screen, a 50MP primary camera, and a Tensor G3 engine. It is anticipated that the design would be similar to previous Pixel phones. Here are some of the key features of the Google Pixel 8 that we’ve heard so far.

Display: Husky and Shiba are the codenames given to the Pixel 8 series phones this time. Shiba could be the Pixel 8 entry-level model, whereas Husky appears to be the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 might feature a display with a resolution of 2268x1080p, while the 8 Pro's display will likely have a resolution of 2822x1344p. In comparison to the 6.3-inch display of the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8's display is rumoured to be 6.17 inches smaller.

According to rumours, the brightness of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will increase to 1400 nits and 1600 nits, respectively. A 6.7-inch display is rumoured to come with the Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones could have displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera: Both Pixel phones are said to use a 50-megapixel Samsung Isocell GN2 main sensor, an improvement above the GN1 sensor used in the Pixel 7 according to reports. In the telephoto lens, the biggest upgrade is anticipated. The Sony IMX386 that we saw in the Pixel 6 may also be used in the Pixel 8. Sony's 64-megapixel IMX787 sensor is being added to the Pixel 8 Pro. According to reports, the Samsung 48MP telephoto camera, which has a 5X optical zoom, will remain in the Pixel 8 Pro. It is anticipated that smartphones would include an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Software: The Tensor G3 processor, the replacement for the Tensor G2 chipset featured in the Pixel 7a, is expected to power the Pixel 8. Android 14 will be used on the phones. Google reportedly plans to extend its current three-year policy for major upgrades and five-year policy for security updates to include five years of software updates for the Pixel 8.

Battery: A 4,485mAh battery that supports 20W wireless charging and 24W rapid cable charging might power the phones.

New feature: Google is developing an Audio Magic Eraser feature for the future Pixel 8 series. According to reports, the function analyses films for undesirable background noise and removes it using a combination of AI and machine learning. It'll be available via the Google Photos app.

