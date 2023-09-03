Infinix Zero 30 5G: First lot SOLD OUT! Check out its features, price & other details

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone - Zero 30 5G in India, which comes with some good features including a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 108MP triple camera & more.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has unveiled the Zero 30 5G in India, with some nice features including a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, 108MP triple camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 CPU, and a 5000mAh battery with 68W PD 3.0 SuperCharger. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Infinix wrote: "The first lot of the Infinix ZERO 30 5G is all SOLD OUT! 🤯 We're working on restocking as quickly as possible, and will share an update soon."

The 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D Curved AMOLED display on the Infinix Zero 30 5G has a 950nits maximum brightness, a resolution of 1080*2400, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is shielded on both sides by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which has a 7.9 mm thickness.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor within the smartphone has an Antutu score of 700K+. It doesn't have a lot of pre-installed apps and runs on Android 13 and XOS 13. One significant OS upgrade and two years of security updates for the phone are assured by the business.

The smartphone boasts three cameras on its back: a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth camera. The handset boasts a 50MP front camera with 4K 60fps video recording for video calls and selfies. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W rapid charging and can charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.

The 256GB+12GB and 256GB+8GB storage versions of the Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone are available for Rs 22,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Rome Green and Golden Hour are the available colour options for the smartphone. The gadget may be pre-ordered via the online retailer Flipkart.

The company has also announced launch offers. Interested buyers can get a Rs 2000 instant bank discount with Axis Bank cards and EMI. The brand is also offering 6 months no no-cost EMI on all bank Credit and Debit cards.

