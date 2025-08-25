The OnePlus Pad 3 launches in India on September 5th with two variants and exciting features. Expected pricing is around Rs 50,000, boasting a powerful processor, impressive display, and large battery.

The OnePlus Pad 3 was first shown in India back in June alongside the OnePlus 13s. Since then, the business has not disclosed when customers might expect to get the updated tablet. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad 3 will formally go on sale in India on September 5th, changing that. Although OnePlus is marketing this as a more premium gadget than its predecessor, the Pad 2, it is evident from the features and advancements that the pricing will be revealed on the same day.

OnePlus Pad 3: Launch Date, Time, Price

Beginning at 12 p.m. IST on September 5, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be accessible through the company's official website and other retail outlets. 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage are the two versions that will be available. Additionally, buyers will have a choice between Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. While the precise pricing will be disclosed on the day of introduction, the Pad 3 may reach the Rs 50,000 barrier, perhaps reaching Rs 44,999 for the 12GB model and Rs 49,999 for the 16GB option, depending on the configuration. This is because the Pad 2 was introduced for Rs 39,999 for the base variant (8GB + 128GB). Customers might anticipate a little cheaper effective pricing at checkout because OnePlus typically gives rapid bank discounts.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected Design and Display

Regarding the specs, the OnePlus Pad 3 has some of the most potent technology available. It has a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400x3,392) LCD screen that is certified by TV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0, has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The gadget is powered by an Adreno 830 GPU and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. According to OnePlus, the tablet can run compatible games at 120 frames per second.

In terms of software, the OnePlus Pad 3 comes with OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and supports Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and OnePlus' exclusive AI tools, including AI Speak, AI Translation, AI Summary, and AI Write.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected Camera

The OnePlus Pad 3 has two cameras: a 13-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies. With eight speakers that support the LHDC audio codec and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, the device's audio should be another strong feature. OnePlus has also included graphene composite vapour chambers for heat management in order to control performance.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected Battery and Other Features

A massive 12,140mAh battery with 80W quick charging is included for endurance. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices available on the Pad 3, but like its predecessor, it only supports Wi-Fi and does not allow SIM cards. For individuals who choose to utilise the tablet for professional or creative purposes, accessories like the OnePlus Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard will also be available.