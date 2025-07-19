The OnePlus Pad 3, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 144Hz 3.4K display, will launch in India in September. Pricing and availability details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Alongside the OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus Pad 3 debuted in international markets. Despite being hinted to during the OnePlus 13s introduction, the tablet was not made available in India, and there had been no announcement regarding when it will appear. For comparison, at last year's summer event, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Pad 2, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and starts at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus Pad 3: Features and Specifications

The 13.2-inch 3.4K 144Hz IPS LCD screen of the OnePlus Pad 3 has a maximum brightness of 900 nits and a touch sampling rate of 540 Hz. For a better multimedia experience, the tablet has an eight-speaker arrangement.

In terms of design, the Pad 3 uses a vertical pill-shaped camera island in place of the round back camera module found on its predecessor. It weighs 675 grammes and has a thickness of only 5.97mm.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, which powers the tablet, is the same engine used in the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM. Three years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches are guaranteed for the OnePlus Pad 3, which runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Like the OnePlus Pad 2 from the previous year, the Pad 3 will include all the multi-tasking capabilities, such as multi-device connectivity and open-canvas.

The Pad 3's cameras include an 8MP front-facing camera for video chats and the odd selfie, as well as a 13MP back camera with LED lighting. The gadget supports 80W SuperVOOC rapid wired charging and has a 12,140mAh battery.