OnePlus Open to launch on October 19: Check out camera, screen specs; price & sale details leaked

OnePlus Open price in India has been tipped once again. The OnePlus Open is rumoured to go on sale a week after its October 19th launch. The phone could sport 67W fast charging as per the new tip.

The pricing of the OnePlus Open in India has been leaked yet again, as has the date of its first sale. The foldable phone will be released in India later this week on October 19th, but the first selling date will be a week later. The same leak also shows the OnePlus Open in a Gold colour option. The OnePlus Open's key specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, a 120Hz AMOLED screen on both the inside and outside, and an Alert Slider.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus Open might cost Rs 1,39,999 in India. Meanwhile, its US price is around $1,700 (approximately Rs 1,41,300). The reported OnePlus Open price is significantly closer to the Rs 1,54,999 beginning price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (12+256GB) in both scenarios.

The latest leak may disappoint prospective purchasers who were looking for a lower pricing range for the OnePlus Open. It was previously reported that the foldable phone will cost between Rs 100,000 and Rs 120,000.

The OnePlus Open will be on sale in India on October 27th, almost a week after its October 19th debut.

The OnePlus Open will include a 48MP primary camera and a 64MP 3x optical zoom periscope camera on the back, according to Digital Chat Station. Although there have been contradictory claims concerning the telephoto camera, the third rear camera is rumoured to be a 48MP ultrawide module.

According to the newest rumour, the 64MP camera will be a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, rather than a telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom. Similarly, the OnePlus Open is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine, as well as up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone is also said to contain a 4,805mAh battery with 100W quick charging.

The OnePlus Open is scheduled to be launched on October 19, so we’ll know more about the phone’s specs and features very soon.

