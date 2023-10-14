Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    Jio Bharat B1 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. This feature phone supports 23 languages. Jio Bharat B1 also has pre-installed JioCinema.  The Jio Bharat B1 includes JioPay, which allows users to make UPI payments.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    Jio launched its new affordable 4G feature phone, the Jio Bharat B1. It is the newest addition to Jio's range of low-cost feature phones, which also includes the Jio V2 series and the Jio K2 Karbonn. The B1 variation, on the other hand, is described as part of a distinct series on the official website, implying that there may be more models in the same lineup in the future. The newly released phone has various Jio apps and supports different Indian regional languages.

    The Jio Bharat B1 4G is available in a single black colour option for Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase through the official Jio website and Amazon. The Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K2 Karbonn are both priced at Rs. 999.

    The Jio Bharat B1 has a 2.4-inch rectangular QVGA display. The Threadx RTOS is used in the feature phone, which has 0.05GB of RAM. The phone has a single nano SIM slot and is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB compatible.

    The phone includes 4G connection and expandable capacity via microSD card up to 128GB. It has a 2,000mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 343 hours of standby time. In addition, the Jio Bharat B1 sports an unidentified back camera unit. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, weighs 110 grammes, and has dimensions of 125mm x 52mm x 17mm.

    Jio's newest feature phone supports 23 languages, including many regional Indian dialects. It also comes pre-loaded with JioCinema and JioSaavn enabling access to entertainment such as films, TV shows, sports, and music. The Jio Bharat B1 includes JioPay, which allows users to make UPI payments.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
