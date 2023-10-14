Xiaomi 14 Pro design revealed? Here's what we know so far

Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to launch next month. The flagship phone will feature a large rear camera module that will house three or four camera sensors. Xiaomi is going with a flat display instead of a curved one.

The Xiaomi 14 series is slated to come next month, with three models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. There have been whispers about the Xiaomi 14 series, primarily around its specs. Thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks, we now have high-quality 5K renderings as well as a 360-degree video showing off the Xiaomi 14 Pro from all sides.

According to the 5K renderings of the Xiaomi 14 Pro provided by OnLeaks, the phone will have some differences from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi appears to prefer a flat display over a curved one. The phone is also much thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the camera module appears to be enormous at this time.

According to these images, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will measure 161.6 x 75.3 x 8.7mm, with the camera module standing up to 13.1mm tall. The Xiaomi 14 Pro will include a 6.6-inch flat 2.5D display with a punch-hole camera in the centre.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is likely to include a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED 2.5D display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is due to arrive later this month, will most likely power the smartphone. There aren't many information regarding the Xiaomi 14 Pro's cameras, although a 50MP main sensor is expected.

The forthcoming flagship phone might include a 4,860mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. In addition, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos, and an IP classification for water and dust protection.