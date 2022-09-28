Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10,000? Know specs and other details

    The OnePlus Nord Watch will soon launch in India. The wearable was listed on Amazon India’s website, which suggests that the event is not too far away. The e-commerce giant's listing has teased the price of the watch and even confirmed that the product will go on sale via Amazon.
     

    OnePlus is all set to launch its pocket-friendly smartwatch under the Nord brand. But ahead of its official launch, the specs and price of the device have surfaced online. The OnePlus Nord Watch already has a dedicated homepage from OnePlus, which lists a few features and technical details including the screen size.

    The well-known tipper Mukul Sharma recently tweeted that the OnePlus Nord Watch will be sold on Amazon for less than Rs 10,000. The 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen on the OnePlus Nord Watch has a 368 x 448 pixel resolution.

    Additionally, it boasts a max brightness of 500 nits, which ought to improve vision in harsh sunshine. According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus Nord Watch has 105 sports modes and more than 100 interchangeable watch faces.

    The wristwatch will communicate using Bluetooth 5.2 and include the usual health monitoring features, including the SpO2 sensor, step count, sleep tracking, heart rate, and stress monitoring. According to the dedicated homepage, women's health tracking is most likely the next addition.

    It appears like OnePlus is also developing the N Health app, which will operate with both iOS and Android, as a new companion app for the Nord Watch. According to rumours, the smartwatch would have a battery life of up to 10 days and come in two colours: blue and black.

