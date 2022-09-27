Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 orders cancelled on Flipkart; Here's what e-commerce has to say about it

    Numerous Flipkart customers who bought the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart for less than Rs 50,000 have complained that the merchant cancelled their purchases a few days after they made them. In response, Flipkart said that more than 70% of iPhone sales had been successfully delivered to customers. It also said how the orders got cancelled.

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Like every year, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now underway, and this year's iPhone offer made headlines everywhere. One of the lowest prices we've ever seen on a new Apple iPhone was offered during the sale, with the Apple iPhone 13 beginning at less than Rs 50,000. Many customers were able to buy the iPhone 13 for less than Rs 50,000, however a few unlucky customers also reported having their purchases cancelled.

    Numerous customers who bought the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart for less than Rs 50,000 have complained that the merchant cancelled their purchases a few days after they made them. Several people also took to Twitter to complain that Flipkart is taking too long to issue the refund, since the sale will end on September 30 and the iPhone 13 price is only going up till then.

    In response, Flipkart told a leading portal in a statement that more than 70% of iPhone sales had been successfully delivered to customers and that very few orders had been cancelled by sellers because of errors. The statement further said, "Flipkart is an online platform that always puts the needs of its consumers first and works to defend their interests. We understand that close to 70 percent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers."

    The Apple iPhone 13 was being sold at the lowest price we have ever seen during the early days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days event, for just Rs 47,990. While some customers who placed their orders within the first few hours of the sale did not experience any problems, for those who placed their orders a little later, vendors are cancelling their orders.

    Flipkart has started alerting consumers if their order is cancelled, so if you ordered an iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Days deal, you will know if the transaction is cancelled or not. The precise cause of Flipkart orders being cancelled is not yet known.

    The iPhone 13 is now offered as part of the Big Billion Days deal on Flipkart for a price of Rs 58,990. Additionally, customers on Flipkart may use bank incentives to further lower the price. A 6.1-inch Retina XDR display is included in the iPhone 13, which was released last year. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel dual back camera configuration and an Apple A15 Bionic processor.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
