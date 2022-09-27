OnePlus Nord smartwatch to come with over 100 watch faces, 105 sport modes & more

In a latest update on the Nord smartwatch, the company has announced that it will come with over 105 sports modes. The other known specs of the OnePlus Nord smartwatch include a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 500 Nits Peak Brightness and 368×448 high resolution.

A week ago, OnePlus said that the OnePlus Nord smartwatch will be the company's upcoming offering. Since then, the business has been gradually revealing details in an effort to keep the buzz around its impending product alive. The business has revealed that the most recent upgrade to the Nord smartwatch will have over 105 Sports modes. To assist the user maintain their lifestyle, it will not only have the necessary modes, such as indoor and outdoor walking and running, but also sports modes, such as yoga, cricket, and many more.

The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord wristwatch has a 500 Nits peak brightness and a high resolution of 368448. A 60Hz refresh rate will be used for the display. Additionally, the Nord Watch will provide more than 100 online interchangeable Watch Faces. Although the firm has not yet provided details on the watch's debut date, it is anticipated to do so shortly.

The watch might debut around the end of this month or the beginning of October, if the current claims are to be believed. The Nord Watch, according to OnePlus, seeks to "make the hallmark OnePlus technology available to a larger range of audience" and will "bolster OnePlus Nord's position inside the wearables category."

The first smartwatch to bear the Nord label will be the OnePlus Nord. The watch might be the company's entry-level product and cost less than the OnePlus Watch, which debuted in 2021. The company's more expensive watch, the OnePlus watch, is available in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. It presently costs Rs 13,499 in India. A 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454454 pixel resolution is present on the watch. With this watch, users have access to 110 training modes as well as automated jogging and running recognition. Real-time operating system (RTOS) is used by it, and it is capable of smooth communication with other OnePlus gadgets including smartphones, audio accessories, smartwear, and even OnePlus TVs.

