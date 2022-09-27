Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to come with over 100 watch faces, 105 sport modes & more

    In a latest update on the Nord smartwatch, the company has announced that it will come with over 105 sports modes. The other known specs of the OnePlus Nord smartwatch include a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 500 Nits Peak Brightness and 368×448 high resolution. 

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to come with over 100 watch faces 105 sport modes more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    A week ago, OnePlus said that the OnePlus Nord smartwatch will be the company's upcoming offering. Since then, the business has been gradually revealing details in an effort to keep the buzz around its impending product alive. The business has revealed that the most recent upgrade to the Nord smartwatch will have over 105 Sports modes. To assist the user maintain their lifestyle, it will not only have the necessary modes, such as indoor and outdoor walking and running, but also sports modes, such as yoga, cricket, and many more.

    The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord wristwatch has a 500 Nits peak brightness and a high resolution of 368448. A 60Hz refresh rate will be used for the display. Additionally, the Nord Watch will provide more than 100 online interchangeable Watch Faces. Although the firm has not yet provided details on the watch's debut date, it is anticipated to do so shortly.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 orders cancelled on Flipkart; Here's what e-commerce has to say about it

    The watch might debut around the end of this month or the beginning of October, if the current claims are to be believed. The Nord Watch, according to OnePlus, seeks to "make the hallmark OnePlus technology available to a larger range of audience" and will "bolster OnePlus Nord's position inside the wearables category."

    The first smartwatch to bear the Nord label will be the OnePlus Nord. The watch might be the company's entry-level product and cost less than the OnePlus Watch, which debuted in 2021. The company's more expensive watch, the OnePlus watch, is available in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. It presently costs Rs 13,499 in India. A 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454454 pixel resolution is present on the watch. With this watch, users have access to 110 training modes as well as automated jogging and running recognition. Real-time operating system (RTOS) is used by it, and it is capable of smooth communication with other OnePlus gadgets including smartphones, audio accessories, smartwear, and even OnePlus TVs.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test; Did it survive under the hammer? Watch video

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 orders cancelled on Flipkart Here is what e commerce has to say about it gcw

    iPhone 13 orders cancelled on Flipkart; Here's what e-commerce has to say about it

    Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test Did it survive under the hammer Watch video gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test; Did it survive under the hammer? Watch video

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra likely to shun Pro max branding in 2023 gcw

    With iPhone 15 series, Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding in 2023

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled netizens slam Big Billion Days sale gcw

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata police announce Utsab app 2022 for devotees during Puja season; know details here - adt

    Kolkata police announce Utsab app 2022 for devotees during Puja season; know details here

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating-ayh

    Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen accuses Grandmaster Hans Niemann of cheating

    SEXY and BOLD: Esha Gupta leaves fans gasping for breath with her recent pictures RBA

    SEXY and BOLD: Esha Gupta leaves fans gasping for breath with her recent pictures

    Check out Indian Army's awesome artillery firepower

    Check out Indian Army's awesome artillery firepower

    Is Matthew Wade considered Australia new T20I skipper over Aaron Finch?-ayh

    Is Matthew Wade considered Australia's new T20I skipper over Aaron Finch?

    Recent Videos

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon