Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test; Did it survive under the hammer? Watch video

Apple emphasised on structural durability by revealing that it gets an all titanium case and a flat display glass with a sapphire crystal coating for scratch resistance and rigidity. Now, a popular YouTuber has performed a hammer test to test the claimed durability of the Apple Watch Ultra. Watch video.

Apple Watch Ultra was recently launched by the company at the Far Out event on September 7. The top of the line smartwatch from Cupertino based tech giant is said to be its toughest watch yet. A YouTuber tested the promises made about the Apple Watch Ultra after the launch event by hitting the wristwatch with a hammer and dropping it into a jar of nails. The YouTuber performed a drop test as well. If you remember the launch event, Apple showed off the new Watch Ultra as one of the most durable smartwatches available, and many had great hopes for the devices.

The Apple Watch Ultra fared well in the drop test, just suffering a few tiny dings along the titanium shell. The smartwatch performed rather well when placed in a jar of nails. But when the Apple Watch Ultra was repeatedly struck with a hammer, everyone was taken aback. Below is a video of TechRax testing the Apple Watch Ultra.

The table on which the Apple Watch Ultra was housed shattered before the wristwatch itself, which had survived multiple blows from the hammer. The watch's display wasn't originally harmed, but after many blows, it stopped working. The sapphire display was still in tact at this time, therefore it's possible that this is because internal parts have been harmed.

The test did show the Apple Watch Ultra's durability, even if it did shatter after the YouTuber repeatedly flipped and hit it from different angles.

The 49mm titanium casing and flat sapphire front crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra reveal the largest and brightest Apple Watch display to date. Instant access to a variety of helpful functions is provided through a configurable Action button. The battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra is the longest of any Apple Watch, lasting up to 36 hours with typical use. Additionally, a new low-power level may increase battery life to up to 60 hours, making it perfect for multi-day excursions.

