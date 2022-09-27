Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test; Did it survive under the hammer? Watch video

    Apple emphasised on structural durability by revealing that it gets an all titanium case and a flat display glass with a sapphire crystal coating for scratch resistance and rigidity.  Now, a popular YouTuber has performed a hammer test to test the claimed durability of the Apple Watch Ultra. Watch video.

    Apple Watch Ultra put to durability test Did it survive under the hammer Watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Apple Watch Ultra was recently launched by the company at the Far Out event on September 7. The top of the line smartwatch from Cupertino based tech giant is said to be its toughest watch yet.  A YouTuber tested the promises made about the Apple Watch Ultra after the launch event by hitting the wristwatch with a hammer and dropping it into a jar of nails. The YouTuber performed a drop test as well. If you remember the launch event, Apple showed off the new Watch Ultra as one of the most durable smartwatches available, and many had great hopes for the devices.

    The Apple Watch Ultra fared well in the drop test, just suffering a few tiny dings along the titanium shell. The smartwatch performed rather well when placed in a jar of nails. But when the Apple Watch Ultra was repeatedly struck with a hammer, everyone was taken aback. Below is a video of TechRax testing the Apple Watch Ultra.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 has crash detection feature; YouTuber stages car accident to test it | Watch

    The table on which the Apple Watch Ultra was housed shattered before the wristwatch itself, which had survived multiple blows from the hammer. The watch's display wasn't originally harmed, but after many blows, it stopped working. The sapphire display was still in tact at this time, therefore it's possible that this is because internal parts have been harmed.

    The test did show the Apple Watch Ultra's durability, even if it did shatter after the YouTuber repeatedly flipped and hit it from different angles.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series specs leaked? Reports suggest phone to have 8K video recording, USB Type-C & more

    The 49mm titanium casing and flat sapphire front crystal of the Apple Watch Ultra reveal the largest and brightest Apple Watch display to date. Instant access to a variety of helpful functions is provided through a configurable Action button. The battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra is the longest of any Apple Watch, lasting up to 36 hours with typical use. Additionally, a new low-power level may increase battery life to up to 60 hours, making it perfect for multi-day excursions.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 is easy to repair as Apple smartphone comes with removable back glass

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra likely to shun Pro max branding in 2023 gcw

    With iPhone 15 series, Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding in 2023

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled netizens slam Big Billion Days sale gcw

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023 gcw

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6 Here is how much they may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India: Here's how much they may cost

    Recent Stories

    How to pick the perfect workout shoes Here are 7 ways to find your ideal shoes for your workout sur

    How to pick the perfect workout shoes? Here are 7 ways to find your ideal shoes for your workout

    In first, Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings; Maharashtra political crisis, EWS quota on list - adt

    In first, SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings; Maharashtra political crisis, EWS quota on list

    football uefa nations league portugal vs spain cristiano ronaldo sends message to fan ahead of clash at braga snt

    'Vamos Portugal': Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans ahead of UEFA Nations League clash against Spain

    Apple may not host launch event for iPads MacBook Pro in October report gcw

    Apple may not host launch event for iPads, MacBook Pro in October

    football UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: It was all perfect until the final 20 minutes - Roberto Mancini on Italy win over Hungary-ayh

    Nations League: 'It was all perfect until the final 20 minutes' - Mancini on Italy's win over Hungary

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon