The new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, which retail for Rs 1,799 and have a 54-hour battery life, were introduced by OnePlus to the Indian market. The TWS will replace the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and go up against other wireless earbuds from Oppo, Realme, and other companies that cost less than Rs 2,000.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are claimed to produce "crystal-clear" sound for gaming and music thanks to its 12.4mm dynamic drivers and Titanized vibrating diaphragm. Sound Master EQ, which is supported by the TWS, lets users adjust their sound using a 6-band equaliser or select from three pre-tuned EQ presets to suit their listening tastes.

Additionally, the earbuds feature OnePlus 3D Audio, which is exclusive to a few OnePlus smartphones but contributes to a 360-degree surround sound experience. The Nord Buds 3r are said to provide 47ms of low latency in gaming mode and feature Bluetooth 5.4. Additionally, the earbuds enable Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection, so when the case is opened, they ought to be able to connect to the linked smartphone instantly.

The newest TWS earbuds are the longest-playing in the OnePlus TWS portfolio, with OnePlus claiming a 54-hour battery life for the case and a 12-hour battery life for the buds.

To guarantee that the user's speech is heard clearly even in noisy settings, the TWS also has a dual microphone configuration with AI noise cancellation.

Other features of the Nord Buds 3r include Tap-2-take (double tapping to capture images), Aqua Touch for improved touch controls, Find My Earbuds for when you lose the TWS, and AI translation for real-time language support.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Colours, Price and Availability

There are two colour options for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: Ash Black and Aura Blue. Starting on September 8, the earbuds will be sold on the OnePlus website as well as through partner retailers Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. The price of the new OnePlus earphones is Rs 1,799, however on the day of the sale, they will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,599. As the selling date approaches, the business promises to disclose further exclusive deals.