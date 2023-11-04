Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Diwali sale: Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R & more

    OnePlus has announced its Diwali sale. Several devices are on discount. OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 are available at special prices. Read on to know more about the offers.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    The holiday season has arrived, and OnePlus is treating all of its followers. The company has offered exclusive price reductions on a number of major items, such as TVs, tablets, and phones. November 2 was the start of the OnePlus sale, which runs until November 10. This may be the ideal moment to purchase a new OnePlus device if you have been considering doing so.

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 are two of the phones that are discounted.  This year, OnePlus released many phones in the Nord series, such as the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

    Also Read | Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones; Here's how you can enable it

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

    Both phones provide great features at a competitive cost. Furthermore, more individuals may now purchase the phones due to the recent additional reduction in price.

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available for purchase with an immediate bank discount of Rs 3,000 as part of OnePlus' holiday promotion. Additionally, consumers can receive a special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000. Customers can also purchase the phone with free interest for a maximum of six months.

    Also Read | Make in India: Apple to start making iPhone 17 in India before China

    There is an immediate bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Additionally, there is a Rs 2,500 special price coupon reduction. Bank discounts of Rs 1,500 are now being offered on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Additionally, customers may get free EMI for a maximum of three months on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

    Customers with ICICI Bank and OneCard may take advantage of the bank discount deals on Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus.in.

    Also Read | Flipkart Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8,499; Here's how you can grab it

    OnePlus 11R 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G

    There's also a Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus 11R 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Special Edition. After acquiring these gadgets, customers may additionally take advantage of free EMI for up to nine months.

    Customers who purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G may also benefit from an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 and a special price voucher worth Rs 7,000. Additionally, customers who are interested in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G can receive special pricing coupons worth Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, in addition to Rs 5,000 in instant bank discounts.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Video Icon