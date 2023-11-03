Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flipkart Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8,499; Here's how you can grab it

    Apple iPhone 13 was the ‘best-seller’ at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale last year and it is still getting tremendous response from the buyers. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 13 was the "best-seller" during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale the previous year, and customers are still responding incredibly well to it. The Apple iPhone 13 is without a doubt one of the greatest options if you're looking to get a high-end flagship handset on a budget. It launched the diagonal back camera design, which the business is still using today.

    After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000, making it cheaper than ever. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. 

    However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 8,499 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

    After deducting Rs 7,901, the Apple iPhone 13 is now offered at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, customers who use an SBI credit card will receive a discount of Rs 1500. bringing the Apple iPhone 13 down to 50,449 in price. In addition, shoppers who trade in their old smartphones will receive discounts of up to Rs 42,000. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 from Flipkart for only Rs 8,499 with all deals and bank savings.

    The 12MP dual back camera arrangement on the Apple iPhone 13 allows for 4K Dolby Vision HDR shooting. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. The gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours, according to the manufacturer. If you want to purchase a high-end Apple iPhone on a tight budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is a good option because it has almost identical features to the Apple iPhone 14 at a significantly lesser cost.

