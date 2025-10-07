OnePlus is set to release its OxygenOS 16 update in India, based on Android 16 and featuring new AI capabilities. The update will be available for a wide range of OnePlus devices, with a staged rollout beginning with the latest flagship models.

OnePlus is set to roll out its highly anticipated OxygenOS 16 update in India this month, bringing Android 16 and a suite of new artificial intelligence capabilities to eligible devices.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has remained relatively tight-lipped about specific features and device compatibility, but a recent community post has revealed which OnePlus devices are expected to receive the major software upgrade.

Eligible Devices for OxygenOS 16

The update will span across OnePlus' entire ecosystem, covering smartphones and tablets. For smartphones, the list includes flagship models like the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 13S, alongside the foldable OnePlus Open. Previous generation flagships such as the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, and OnePlus 11R are also confirmed for the update.

The company's mid-range Nord series will receive significant coverage, with the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, and Nord 3 all getting the upgrade. Budget-conscious users with the OnePlus Nord CE5, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite will also benefit from the new software.

OnePlus tablet users aren't left out either, with the OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Pad 2, and the original OnePlus Pad all making the compatibility list.

End of Support for Some Devices

For several devices, OxygenOS 16 will mark the final major update. The Nord CE4 and Nord CE4 Lite, which launched with a two-year update promise, will reach the end of their support cycle. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 3, which came with a three-year update commitment, will receive its last major software refresh.

Rollout Timeline and Priority

While OnePlus has scheduled the OxygenOS 16 launch for October 16th in India, users shouldn't expect simultaneous availability across all devices. The company will follow its traditional staged rollout approach, prioritizing newer flagship models first.

The latest OnePlus 13 series-including the standard OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and OnePlus 13S-will be the first to receive the update. This will be followed by older flagship devices, with mid-range Nord series models receiving the update in subsequent waves.

Enhanced AI Integration and New Features

OxygenOS 16 will introduce Android 16's latest capabilities while incorporating OnePlus' own AI enhancements. A key highlight is the deeper integration of Google's Gemini assistant into OnePlus' 'Plus Mind' feature. This integration will enable the AI to analyze screenshots from various apps and provide contextual assistance, such as helping users plan trips based on captured information.

Industry leaks suggest OnePlus may also introduce lock-screen widgets, though the company hasn't officially confirmed this feature. Additional improvements are expected to include refreshed app icons, smoother system animations, and redesigned settings and notification panels, but official details will emerge closer to the launch date.

The update represents OnePlus' commitment to keeping its device ecosystem current with the latest Android features while adding its own AI-powered enhancements to improve user experience across different price segments.