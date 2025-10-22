Realme has launched the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro on October 21, with the Pro model boasting significant upgrades. Key features include a 7,000mAh battery, a 2K 144Hz display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a powerful 200MP camera.

Realme has unveiled its newest flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, in China on October 21. The GT 8 Pro brings significant upgrades, especially in battery capacity, display, performance, and camera technology.

Bigger Battery

The GT 8 Pro boasts a large 7,000mAh battery, surpassing the 6,500mAh unit in its predecessor, the GT 7 Pro. Despite housing a bigger battery, the device is slimmer, measuring 8.20mm thick compared to 8.5mm in the previous model. Both models support 120W wired charging, but the GT 8 Pro adds 50W wireless charging and bypass charging for enhanced convenience. It promises rapid charging, reaching 50 percent in just 15 minutes using the wired charger.

Display

Visually, the GT 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with a vibrant 2K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, delivering striking visuals and fluid navigation. The phone also includes an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, improving security and unlocking speed. Running on the latest Realme UI 7 built on Android 16, users can expect a fresh, optimized interface with updated features.

Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the GT 8 Pro’s camera setup, co-engineered with Ricoh. It showcases a Ricoh-certified 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a groundbreaking 200MP sensor utilizing Samsung’s HP5 technology. The phone supports professional-level video capture at 4K resolution and 120fps with Dolby Vision. A novel feature is the swappable camera module, allowing users to customize the rear camera design in square, round, or robot styles.

Powering the handset is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering cutting-edge performance and efficiency, complemented by Realme’s custom R1 graphics chip to boost gaming and graphical tasks. The phone offers generous configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, catering to power users and multitaskers alike.