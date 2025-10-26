In 2025, the Indian smartphone market under Rs 30,000 offers phones with premium camera features. This guide reviews top models which provide flagship-like photography and videography without a high price tag.

In 2025, you don’t need to spend on a premium flagship to capture stunning photos or crisp 4K videos. The sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone segment in India has become incredibly competitive, offering advanced features like optical image stabilization (OIS), high-resolution sensors, telephoto zoom, and even AI-enhanced photography modes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Whether you’re shooting reels for Instagram, recording vlogs, or simply chasing reliable day-and-night performance, these are the best camera phones under Rs 30,000 that deliver flagship-like experiences without breaking the bank.

1. Vivo V60e - The 200MP Powerhouse

The Vivo V60e leads the pack with its 200MP main camera powered by Samsung’s HP9 sensor and OIS. It’s paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP front camera with autofocus for sharp selfies and vlogs.

Vivo has also introduced India’s first AI Festival Portrait mode, designed to enhance low-light portraits using Aura Light. The phone sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits brightness.

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo, the device ships with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15 and promises three major OS updates and five years of security patches.

Price: Rs 29,999 (8GB + 128GB)

2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro - For Versatile Shooters

Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro brings a versatile triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with macro support, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 50MP selfie shooter capable of 4K recording.

The phone packs a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 4500 nits peak brightness. Powered by the Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, it runs Android 15 with Motorola’s AI suite. It also offers MIL-STD-810H durability, IP68/IP69 resistance, and 90W fast charging.

Price: Rs 29,999 (8GB + 256GB)

3. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro - Style Meets Telephoto Power

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro brings a 3x periscope telephoto camera to the sub-Rs 30K segment, a rare feat. It includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera supporting 4K video.

Its 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits brightness. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 with Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15).

The phone supports 50W PD charging and features the Glyph interface and Essential Key, offering AI-driven shortcuts and creative utilities.

Price: Rs 29,999 (8GB + 128GB)

4. Vivo T4 Pro - Performance and Precision

The Vivo T4 Pro impresses with a powerful dual 50MP setup - a Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, also OIS-enabled. There’s a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front camera that supports 4K recording.

Running on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, it sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits brightness. It ships with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15 and promises four OS updates and six years of security support.

Its 6500mAh battery supports blazing-fast 90W charging.

Price: Rs 27,999 (8GB + 128GB)

5. Realme 15 Pro 5G - Balanced and Feature-Rich

Realme’s 15 Pro 5G is great for content creators on a budget. It packs a dual 50MP camera system using the Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and an OV50D ultra-wide shooter. The 50MP front camera supports 4K video at 60fps.

The device boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a brilliant 6500 nits peak brightness. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0.

The huge 7000mAh battery supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and AI editing tools like Edit Genie make post-production effortless.

Price: Rs 28,999 (8GB + 128GB)