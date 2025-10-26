- Home
OnePlus 15 Launch: The OnePlus 15 is launching first in China. It's set to arrive in India with amazing features, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 7,300mAh battery, and a 50MP triple camera.
When is the OnePlus 15 launching?
The OnePlus 15 officially launches in China on Monday (Oct 27) as the successor to the OnePlus 13. A global launch is set for next month, with an India release soon after.
OnePlus 15 Design and Build Quality
Leaks suggest the OnePlus 15 design is similar to the 13, with a squoval camera. It has a durable nano-ceramic metal frame, IP68 rating, and comes in three colors.
What are the OnePlus 15's Display and Processor Specs?
The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It runs OxygenOS 16 (India) and has a G2 network chip for gaming.
OnePlus 15 Camera Upgrades
The OnePlus 15 has a triple 50MP rear camera setup with a primary, ultra-wide, and 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens. It supports 4K 120FPS video and has a new Master Mode.
OnePlus 15 Battery, Charging, Launch, and Price Details
The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The India launch is tipped for Nov 13, with prices around ₹70,000–₹75,000 on Amazon.