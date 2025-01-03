OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7: LEAK hints at MagSafe like features | Check details

The global release of the OnePlus 13 is set for January 7th. Leaks suggest the new phone cases will feature magnetic capabilities similar to Apple's MagSafe, along with familiar materials like sandstone and aramid fiber.

The OnePlus 13 has already been out in China for a while, but it’s finally gearing up for a global release. On January 7, OnePlus' next flagship smartphone will formally launch globally after months of anticipation. For those who are unaware, the OnePlus 13 was initially shown in October, and just before 2024 came to an end, the OnePlus Ace 5, also known as the OnePlus 13R, was unveiled.

Although both models have been receiving a lot of attention, fans now have additional accessories to anticipate. Furthermore, these aren't your typical covers and cases. If the most recent rumors are true, OnePlus will offer something new.

Sudhanshu Ambhore claims on X that the OnePlus 13 series cases include new materials and functions. Everyone was drawn to these cases because they are magnetic, which may not seem revolutionary at first, but let's explain. Since these covers are made by the firm, they ought should attach to the phone with ease and be compatible with other magnetic devices, such as mounts and chargers. MagSafe cases function similarly to wireless chargers and mounts for iPhones.

Regarding wireless charging, you'll be pleased to hear that Qi2 chargers should work with these magnetic cases. The newest and most promising wireless charging technology is Qi2, which provides a more dependable and effective experience. However, magnetic enclosures provide more advantages than just that. They are also compatible with various useful accessories, such as desk stands, wallets, automobile mounts, grips, and belts.

Regarding the design, it appears like OnePlus is continuing to use materials that its followers already adore. According to leaks, these casings will be available in wood grain, sandstone, and aramid fiber finishes. Since OnePlus has previously utilized these textures, if you've been a fan for a while, you'll likely recognize them.

Returning to the cases' magnetic qualities, it's intriguing to observe how Android is catching up to Apple's MagSafe. With the 2020 iPhone 12 being the first to use the then-new MagSafe wireless charger, Apple has been selling magnetic accessories for years.

