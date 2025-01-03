OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7: LEAK hints at MagSafe like features | Check details

The global release of the OnePlus 13 is set for January 7th. Leaks suggest the new phone cases will feature magnetic capabilities similar to Apple's MagSafe, along with familiar materials like sandstone and aramid fiber.

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7 leak hints at Magsafe like features check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

The OnePlus 13 has already been out in China for a while, but it’s finally gearing up for a global release. On January 7, OnePlus' next flagship smartphone will formally launch globally after months of anticipation. For those who are unaware, the OnePlus 13 was initially shown in October, and just before 2024 came to an end, the OnePlus Ace 5, also known as the OnePlus 13R, was unveiled.

Although both models have been receiving a lot of attention, fans now have additional accessories to anticipate. Furthermore, these aren't your typical covers and cases. If the most recent rumors are true, OnePlus will offer something new.

Also Read | Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Which budget smartphone is better?

Sudhanshu Ambhore claims on X that the OnePlus 13 series cases include new materials and functions. Everyone was drawn to these cases because they are magnetic, which may not seem revolutionary at first, but let's explain. Since these covers are made by the firm, they ought should attach to the phone with ease and be compatible with other magnetic devices, such as mounts and chargers. MagSafe cases function similarly to wireless chargers and mounts for iPhones.

Regarding wireless charging, you'll be pleased to hear that Qi2 chargers should work with these magnetic cases. The newest and most promising wireless charging technology is Qi2, which provides a more dependable and effective experience. However, magnetic enclosures provide more advantages than just that. They are also compatible with various useful accessories, such as desk stands, wallets, automobile mounts, grips, and belts.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Regarding the design, it appears like OnePlus is continuing to use materials that its followers already adore. According to leaks, these casings will be available in wood grain, sandstone, and aramid fiber finishes. Since OnePlus has previously utilized these textures, if you've been a fan for a while, you'll likely recognize them.

Returning to the cases' magnetic qualities, it's intriguing to observe how Android is catching up to Apple's MagSafe. With the 2020 iPhone 12 being the first to use the then-new MagSafe wireless charger, Apple has been selling magnetic accessories for years.

Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect gcw

Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications gcw

OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC here is what we know gcw

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025? gcw

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Recent Stories

Two injured in self-immolation attempt during protests in Pithampur over Union Carbide waste disposal dmn

Two injured in self-immolation attempt during protests in Pithampur over Union Carbide waste disposal (WATCH)

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah inspired ethnic suit designs; Check ATG

'Anupamaa' fame Nidhi Shah inspired ethnic suit designs; Check

'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH) gcw

'No CM face, real issue': Kejriwal replies to PM Modi's jab, lists 'AAPda' in BJP (WATCH)

Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 4 cricketers, their rumored girlfriends ATG

Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 4 cricketers, their rumored girlfriends

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon