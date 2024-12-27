Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to launch in China by end of February 2025. Expected features include a 1-inch 50MP primary camera, a potential 200MP telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and HyperOS 2.0. Learn more about its potential specs, features, and India launch.

The Xiaomi 15 series was introduced in China in October. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are part of the series. But there is also an Ultra model in the series that hasn't been made public yet. A recent leak suggests that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will make its Chinese debut before the end of February 2025. It is expected that the phone would include a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. Like the other devices in the series, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to ship with HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks

According to Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station has predicted that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would launch in China by the end of February 2025, with a probable date of February 28, 2025. Another tipster, Smart Pikachu, backed up this assertion by pointing out that the gadget might bring about major improvements to the camera, such as an improved macro sensor, a wide aperture for better light capture throughout the focal range, and improved telephoto lens performance in low light.

Additional reports from Digital Chat Station suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will include a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 1-inch 50-megapixel main camera. A 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, maybe with 4.3x optical zoom, might complete the quad-camera arrangement and establish the gadget as a pioneer in mobile photography technology.

It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would have IP68 and IP69 certifications, providing strong defense against dust and water. Additionally, it probably supports wireless charging, which is a feature that many users value. According to rumors, the device's battery capacity would not vary from that of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which had a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India?

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra's inclusion on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) suggests that its Indian debut may be near, even though Xiaomi has not yet confirmed an official launch date. According to historical patterns, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was first introduced internationally in February 2024 and then in India in March 2024. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which retailed for Rs 99,999, came in a single configuration with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra may follow a similar schedule and price plan.

