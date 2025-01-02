Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Which budget smartphone is better?

Confused between Realme 14x and Vivo Y29? This in-depth comparison analyzes display, camera, processor, and battery to reveal the best budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. Discover the ultimate winner!

There are now several possibilities in the below Rs 15,000 bracket thanks to the latest affordable launches from Vivo and Realme in India. Bright displays and large batteries are just two of the many alluring characteristics that the Vivo Y29 and Realme 14x phones have to offer.

Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Display The 6.68-inch LCD HD+ display of the Vivo Y29 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels. The phone has a dual speaker arrangement, a 3.5mm headphone socket, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB 2.0 connector, an IP64 rating for water and splash protection, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The Y29 5G weighs about 198 grams and has a thickness of 8.1 mm. The Realme 14x has a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with an 89.97% screen-to-body ratio, a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 625 nits.

Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Camera A 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary camera with a circular LED flash are included with the phone. An 8MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies. Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, powers the phone. Two significant Android upgrades have been announced by the firm. The Realme 14x has a 50MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture for photography. An 8MP camera for video calls and selfies is located on the front.

Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Processor and storage Under the hood, the Y29 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and supports 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU power the Realme 14x's internal components. Both the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB models of the smartphone offer up to 10GB of virtual RAM and microSD card-based additional storage.

Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Battery It is powered by Vivo's proprietary FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. A 5,500mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging is included with the phone. The Realme 14x has a sizable 6,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 45W. Additionally, it has an IP69 grade for dust and water protection. Its connection features include GPS, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, 5G, and a USB Type-C connector for charging. For a crisper audio output, the gadget also has a 200 percent ultra-volume option.

