Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

Lava International Limited has introduced the Yuva 2 5G smartphone in India. The gadget, which is positioned in the entry-level market, is designed to satisfy the demands of new smartphone users. Now available in stores nationwide, the Yuva 2 5G has a 5000mAh battery, and a notification light. Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, the Lava Yuva 2 5G phone features a punch-hole design display and a dual-camera set-up at the back with artificial intelligence-powered imaging features.

Lava Yuva 2: Display and camera

Clear images are ensured by the smartphone's 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) HD+ punch-hole display, which has a brightness of 700 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition to an 8MP front-facing camera, it has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor.

Lava Yuva 2: Processor and storage

An octa-core 5G UNISOC T760 CPU with a 6nm architecture powers the Yuva 2 5G. It has 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 4GB of RAM, which may be expanded by an extra 4GB of virtual RAM. The device's performance in daily chores is highlighted by its AnTuTu score of over 440,000. There is a rear notification light around the camera, which blinks on app and system notifications, as well as incoming calls, making it first in the segment with the feature.

Additional features include a stereo speaker system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock functionality.

Lava Yuva 2: Colours, price, availability

The Lava Yuva 2 5G comes in two color options—Marble Black and Marble White—and costs Rs 9,499 in total. Starting today, the smartphone will be available for purchase at Lava's retail locations. Additionally, Lava offers free in-home servicing and a one-year guarantee, giving customers post-purchase assistance.

