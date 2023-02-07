Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price slashed ahead of OnePlus 11 5G launch, Know how much it will cost now

    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price slashed! OnePlus is launching the new OnePlus 11 5G in India and ahead of the launch of the new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available with a massive price cut. Know how much does the smartphone cost.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Prior to the release of the new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G, in India, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available at a significant discount. Prior to the release of the OnePlus 11 series, consumers may get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for Rs 42,949 during an Amazon sale. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was first released in India last year with a starting price of Rs 66,999.

    After a Rs 6,000 price reduction, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available in the Amazon Sale for Rs 60,999. Additionally, you may trade your old smartphone for a discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G of up to Rs 18,050.

    A 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440p is available on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The 120Hz refresh rate is supported by the monitor. The smartphone's internal hardware consists of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

    The triple rear camera configuration on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

    A 5,000mAh battery powering the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is capable of 80W charging. Out of the box, the gadget runs Android 12. With a sizable camera module at the back, the new OnePlus 11 5G has a distinctive look. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita power it.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
