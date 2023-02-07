Moto E13 confirmed to launch in India on Feb 8, likely to cost around Rs 7,000

The Moto E13 will come with an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto E13 will also support memory expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola has announced the launch of a new smartphone, dubbed Moto E13, in India on February 8. The most recent gadget is aimed at first-time smartphone users, and a leak indicates that its beginning price may be less than Rs 7,000. Motorola has set up a Flipkart website for the phone that details the features and appearance of the Moto E13. The phone will include 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Additionally, Motorola has verified a different storage option with 2GB of RAM.

The phone will have a single camera on the back, and the Flipkart page shows off a blue colour option. A waterdrop-shaped notch, which is relatively typical among smartphones in this price range, will be present on the front panel to conceal the selfie camera.

An octa-core Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be included in both storage configurations. Additionally, the Moto E13 will enable microSD card capacity extension up to 1TB.

White, blue, and black are the three colour options available to customers. For a superb viewing experience, the Moto E13 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen that supports Dolby Atmos audio.

The Moto E13's design, which measures about 8.5mm thick, is being flaunted by Motorola. A 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera are included in the camera arrangement. The Moto E13 also has a type-C port for charging, dual-band Wi-Fi, compatibility for two SIM cards, Bluetooth 5,0, a 10W charger, and an IP52 water-resistant design, among other important features.

Android 13 (Go edition), a scaled-down version of Android 13, will come preinstalled on the Moto E13. The operating system was designed for cellphones with basic specs. With this OS, Motorola will attempt to gain an advantage over competition as the majority of smartphones in this price range now run Android 12, and in some cases, Android 11.

