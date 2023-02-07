Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's upcoming iPhones may be able to charge AirPods, other devices: Report

    Apple is continuing development on a reverse wireless charging feature that would allow the iPhone to charge other devices like the AirPods, according to a new report that cites sources with knowledge of Apple's plans. Apple is said to be working on an "advanced bilateral wireless charging technology" for a future ‌iPhone‌.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Reverse wireless charging capabilities for the Apple iPhone have been in development for a while. Reverse wireless charging was supposed to be a feature of the iPhone 11 series, but more than three years have passed with no news from the tech giant. However, a recent rumour claims that because Apple has resumed development on the functionality, we should be able to see reverse wireless charging in the upcoming iPhone models.

    The function on the Apple iPhone lets other devices and peripherals wirelessly charge, as the name would imply. With this function, an Apple iPhone's rear panel may function as a wireless charging pad to refuel AirPods or an Apple Watch with power from the device's battery. Users will be able to charge their Apple gadgets while on the road using this.

    Also Read | Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

    Users will be able to charge numerous Apple items simultaneously thanks to this capability. With this function, a user may wirelessly charge another device while also using cable fast charging for their iPhone.

    The function has already been dropped by the firm multiple times, so it won't be shocking if it does so again. We have heard several rumours regarding the Apple iPhone 15 series since the release of the Apple iPhone 14 series, but none of them have mentioned this feature.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

    Meanwhile, new reports claim that Apple plans to introduce the Ultra model next year along with the iPhone 16 series, adding another high-end iPhone to its inventory. According to the reports, the iPhone Pro series has experienced significant demand because of its features, which set it apart from other models.

    Also Read | 4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

