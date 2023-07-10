Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G vs Poco F5 5G: Comparing design, camera, battery, other details

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G vs Poco F5 5G: Here is a comparison to figure out the similarities and differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the Poco F5 5G and a better deal for you.

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G vs Poco F5 5G Comparing design camera battery other details gcw
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The market for premium midrange smartphones in India is booming. The Nord 3 5G has been released by OnePlus. It is undoubtedly poised to dominate the market because to the fantastic value proposition it is providing. The Poco F5 5G, which offers power for less than Rs 30,000, is another option.

    Design

    The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 used on the OnePlus Nord 3's back is available in matte grey and glossy green. It is also IP54 certified. The phone has an 8.15mm thickness and a 193g weight. The Poco F5 weighs roughly 181g and is entirely comprised of plastic. It is 7.98mm in size. In this phone, you receive an IP53 rating.

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G has an in-display fingerprint reader. The Poco F5 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

    Display

    The 6.67-inch 1080p pOLED screen on the Poco F5 boasts a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 240 Hz touch sampling. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback and has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    The 6.74-inch AMOLED screen on the OnePlus Nord 3 boasts a 1.2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The panel has a maximum luminance of 1,450 nits, HDR10+ compatibility, and Dragontrail glass protection. 

    Operating system

    On top of Android 13, the OnePlus Nord 3 runs OxygenOS 13.1. OnePlus has pledged to provide major OS upgrades for 3 years and security updates for 4 years. The Poco F5 runs MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13, and will receive up to 3 years' worth of security upgrades. 

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor powers the Poco F5. While the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is found in the OnePlus Nord 3.

    Camera

    The 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor in the OnePlus Nord 3 is the same sensor seen in the company's flagship OnePlus 11. Additionally, an optically stabilised lens is placed below the sensor. A 2MP macro and an 8MP ultrawide are the other two cameras. The OnePlus Nord 3 has a 4K@60fps video recording capability. It includes a 16MP selfie camera up front. 

    With a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro, the Poco F5 sports a triple camera configuration. The front camera on it is 16 MP as well.

    Battery

    A 5,000mAh battery powers both phones. The Poco F5 supports up to 67W fast charging, while the OnePlus Nord 3 offers 80W fast charging.

    Price

    In India, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is now available for a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). The price of a variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs 37,999.  The Poco F5 5G is available for Rs 29,999 with 8GB/256GB and Rs 33,999 with 12GB/256GB.

