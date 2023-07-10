Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India: 5 reasons why YOU should buy it

The Oppo Reno 10 series has been announced in India. One of the key highlights of the new Oppo Reno phones is the telephoto camera. The new 5G phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Here is a quick look at the price, sale date, and specifications of the new Oppo 5G phones.

This week, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series was introduced in India, bringing with it the new Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ versions. They come equipped with a quick charging capability, a curved AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon CPU. Along with the new phones, Oppo also took the wraps off the new set of wireless earbuds - Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro

Display A 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is featured on the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+, respectively. The Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets power the phone. They come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as we already said. Both dual SIM smartphones can connect to 5G networks. Battery Both the Pro and Pro+ models pack a 4,600mAh and 4,700mAh battery, respectively, with support for a 100W flash charge. The regular version could come with a 5,000mAh battery featuring 67W fast charge technology.

Camera The triple rear cameras on the Reno 10 Pro+ are equipped with a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens. The Reno 10 Pro includes a 32MP telephoto lens in place of the same main and ultrawide lens. In contrast to the Reno 10 Pro+, which has a larger 4700mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging, the Reno 10 Pro has a 4600mAh battery that enables 80W wired fast charging. Oppo has concentrated on the look and photographic capabilities of these two phones, but it confronts stiff competition in each area in terms of performance.

Operating system We expect the phones receive at least three OS upgrades. The phones ship with ColorOS 13 out of the box and run Android 13 as the operating system. Price Oppo Reno 10 Pro's entry-level 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 39,999. A single 12GB + 256GB edition of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is also available in India for Rs 54,999.