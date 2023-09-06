Nokia G42 5G to launch in India on September 11; Here's what you can expect

Nokia G42 5G has been listed on Amazon with complete specifications and design. The Amazon listing doesn’t include the price at the moment. Nokia G42 ships with a 6.56-inch display, Snapdragon 480+, and a 5,000mAh battery.

For the past few days, Nokia has been hinting towards the release of a new 5G phone for the Indian market. Since then, there have been rumours that the company would introduce the Nokia G42 in the nation. Today, the business formally acknowledged that it will introduce the Nokia G42 on September 11 in the nation. The Amazon webpage for The G42 is now operational.

While the Nokia G42 5G is a new smartphone for India, it has already launched in Europe. The Nokia G42 will be the brand's second 5G-capable phone to make an Indian debut, following the Nokia X30 5G, which made its debut earlier this year. The phone's website, which announces its impending arrival, is now active on Amazon.

According to the website, the 6.56-inch waterdrop notch display on the Nokia G42 5G sports HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate. A loudspeaker powered by OZO Playback is included.

It sports a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera. A depth sensor and a macro camera are added to the primary camera. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 480 Plus CPU and up to 11 GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) in the background.

It has been officially announced that the Nokia G42 5G will get three years of security patches in addition to two years of Android OS updates. There will be Purple and So Grey colour options for the gadget.

Although it is not stated on the Amazon website, it is already known that the Nokia G42 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W cable charging and 128 GB of internal storage. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The cost of the gadget is unknown at this time.

