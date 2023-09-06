Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto G54 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP dual rear cameras launched; Check specs, price & colours

    Moto G54 5G will go on sale from September 13.The phone comes in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue colours and will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country. 

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    The most recent 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand, the Moto G54 5G, was released in India on September 6. Featuring a hole-punch display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, the new Moto G-series phone. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, together with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of inbuilt storage, powers the Moto G54 5G. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor in its dual back camera system. The 6,000mAh battery powers the Moto G54.

    The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G utilises My UI 5.0 on top of Android 13. It will undoubtedly get an update to Android 14 and three years' worth of security updates. The 6.5-inch full-HD+ display on the 5G phone has a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola phone features up to 12GB of RAM and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

     

    Also Read | Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched: 5 things to know before buying it

    The Moto G54 5G has a dual rear camera configuration with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel main sensor that utilises Quad Pixel technology. Additionally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is included with the main camera. A 16-megapixel front camera is in charge of taking selfies and making video calls. 

    The 5G smartphone comes with up to 256GB of internal storage that can be increased to 1TB via a microSD card.

    Also Read | Google offers 360-degree preview of Pixel 8 Pro ahead of official launch

    The Moto G54 5G has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. It is constructed with a water-repellent IP52 rating. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

    The Moto G54 5G comes with a 6,000mAh battery from Motorola that supports 33W TurboPower quick charging. According to claims, this quick charging technology can charge the battery from empty to 90% in just 66 minutes.

    The starting pricing of the Moto G54 5G in India is Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The most expensive model costs Rs. 18,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Starting on September 13, the phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as a few local retail locations. It comes in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue tones.

    Also Read | WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
