Pony AI Stock Draws Investor Attention On Robotaxi Testing Permit In Luxembourg: Retail Stays Bullish

Read Full Article

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (PONY) were in the spotlight on Thursday morning after the company announced it had received a permit from Luxembourg authorities to begin Level 4 (L4) robotaxi testing.

The autonomous vehicle testing will be conducted in partnership with mobility solutions provider Emile Weber.

The company said Pony.ai’s autonomous technology will be combined with Emile Weber’s transportation expertise, which spans public and private transit, taxis, vehicle rentals, and tourism operations.

Pony.ai CEO James Peng said that Luxembourg offers an ideal environment for the company’s European operations due to its central location, supportive regulatory framework, and commitment to innovation in mobility.

“Our partnership with Emile Weber provides valuable local expertise as we begin testing our technology in European conditions,” he said.

The company currently has testing permits across China, the United States, South Korea, and Luxembourg.

On Stocktwits, retail investor sentiment about Pony.ai dipped slightly within the ‘bullish’ territory (65/100), while message volume dropped from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past 24 hours.

PONY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:40 a.m. ET on April 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Last month, the company reported a full-year 2024 total revenue of $75 million, representing a 4.3% jump from a year ago. However, net loss increased to $275 million in 2024 compared to $125.3 million in 2023.

The company’s annual adjusted net loss per share came in at $1.34, compared to $1.32 in 2023.

Shares of the company, which went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in November 2024, are down by over 50% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos