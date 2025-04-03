user
user icon

Trump’s Liberation Day Impact – Steel Stocks Tumble With Broader Market, UBS Flags Tariffs As 'Incremental Negative' For These Companies

The brokerage noted that the larger-than-anticipated tariffs could lead to demand destruction for steel companies but acknowledged that negotiations and potential rollbacks remain possible.

Trump’s Liberation Day Impact – Steel Stocks Tumble With Broader Market, UBS Flags Tariffs As 'Incremental Negative' For These Companies
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Steel stocks fell sharply in pre-market trading Thursday after President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs took effect, bringing in a 10% duty on all countries and additional reciprocal tariffs across 185 nations.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) shares slid nearly 5% on Thursday morning. Posco, which UBS views less favorably, declined by only about 1%.

UBS analysts warned that the tariffs represent an "incremental negative" for U.S. steelmakers, citing concerns over weakened demand. 

The brokerage noted that the larger-than-anticipated tariffs could lead to demand destruction, though it acknowledged that negotiations and potential rollbacks remain possible.

UBS also noted that no further tariffs were imposed on autos beyond the previously announced 25% levy. However, it is estimated that the automotive sector could still see a reduction of 1.5 million units in North American steel production due to existing trade measures.

Despite the concerns, UBS maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on both Steel Dynamics and Nucor while reiterating a ‘Sell’ rating on South Korea’s Posco (PKX).

Steel stocks initially rallied in March after the Trump administration initially imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. However, Steel Dynamics and Nucor have lost ground over the past month, with Steel Dynamics down nearly 7% and Nucor falling more than 11%.

In 2025, Steel Dynamics shares have gained 10%, while Nucor is up 6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Analog Devices Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Tariff Shock – But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High On Citi's Bullish Call

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

JPMorgan Reportedly Says Sustained Tariffs Could Lead To Recession Worldwide — Markets Tumble, Retail Sentiment Sours

JPMorgan Reportedly Says Sustained Tariffs Could Lead To Recession Worldwide — Markets Tumble, Retail Sentiment Sours

Pony AI Stock Draws Investor Attention On Robotaxi Testing Permit In Luxembourg: Retail Stays Bullish

Pony AI Stock Draws Investor Attention On Robotaxi Testing Permit In Luxembourg: Retail Stays Bullish

Analog Devices Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Tariff Shock – But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High On Citi's Bullish Call

Analog Devices Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Tariff Shock – But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High On Citi's Bullish Call

Loar Holdings Stock In Spotlight After Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shares To ‘Overweight’ — Retail’s On The Fence

Loar Holdings Stock In Spotlight After Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shares To ‘Overweight’ — Retail’s On The Fence

Ford Recalls Over 105,000 Vehicles In US Over Seat Belt Issues: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ford Recalls Over 105,000 Vehicles In US Over Seat Belt Issues: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Stories

Copenhagens Alchemist restaurant ignites controversy with unconventional, $700 five-hour dining experience dmn

Copenhagen’s Alchemist restaurant ignites controversy with unconventional, $700 five-hour dining experience

JPMorgan Reportedly Says Sustained Tariffs Could Lead To Recession Worldwide — Markets Tumble, Retail Sentiment Sours

JPMorgan Reportedly Says Sustained Tariffs Could Lead To Recession Worldwide — Markets Tumble, Retail Sentiment Sours

Pony AI Stock Draws Investor Attention On Robotaxi Testing Permit In Luxembourg: Retail Stays Bullish

Pony AI Stock Draws Investor Attention On Robotaxi Testing Permit In Luxembourg: Retail Stays Bullish

Skincare: 3 DIY Serums at Home for Glowing Skin

Skincare: 3 DIY Serums at Home for Glowing Skin

Arsenal suffers blow ahead of Real Madrid clash as Gabriel out with hamstring injury dmn

Arsenal suffers blow ahead of Real Madrid clash as Gabriel out with hamstring injury

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon