Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?

The new Moto G72 sports a 108MP camera at the rear and it also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola's latest Moto G72 smartphone.

Motorola has launched the new Moto G72 smartphone in India on October 3. The Moto G72, according to the firm, has India's first billion colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED display in this market. The new Moto G72 has a 108MP camera on the back and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. Here's all you need to know about Motorola's newest smartphone, the Moto G72.

The Moto G72 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The display has a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Moto G72 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 CPU, which is combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Also Read | Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

The Moto G72 has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 108MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens for video calls and selfies.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. The gadget is dust and water resistant, with an IP52 rating. It also has a fingerprint scanner built into the display.

The Moto G72 will be offered in a single model for Rs 18,999. The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 12th through Flipkart, with purchasers able to obtain the new Moto G72 smartphone for Rs 15,999 with discounts during the initial sale. The new Moto G72 is available in two colours: Polar Blue and Meteorite Black.

So, if you are looking for an affordable and amazing smartphone, then this is the phone you should buy it.

Also Read | Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short-notes, step-by-step guide to use it