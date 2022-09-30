Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short-notes, step-by-step guide to use it

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app, has recently added numerous new capabilities to its platform. Instagram's new features range from the removal of the Shop tab to the addition of the ability to share YouTube Music. In addition to this, the business has now released a new update called Notes, which will appear in the app's DM.

    A text-based function Notes will primarily allow users to communicate with their pals using no more than 60 characters. In brief, the new function will allow users to post short remarks with their followers, which will appear in the latter's direct messages. The functionality is now enabled by default in the new Instagram app. The new tool can help creators, influencers, and companies share news, updates, and other critical information.

    To add an Instagram Note, follow these steps:

    • To begin, open your Instagram app and navigate to the DMs section.
    • Click the 'Your Note' button to start a new page.
    • Include your note.
    • Once you've written the letter, it will be visible to your followers for the following 24 hours. Followers can even respond to these Notes if they so want.
    • You will have two options for choosing your audience for the Note, similar to Instagram Stories: Followers who you follow and Close Friends.

    Instagram is also working on another significant update that will allow Instagram Stories to run for a full 60 seconds rather than being cut into shorter 15-second snippets. The business began testing this function last year and expects it to be available to users soon.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
