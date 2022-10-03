Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook, with the former powering its computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps.
     

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    After disrupting the Indian telecom market with a low-cost JioPhone, Jio is now planning to do the same in the laptop market with a 4G SIM-embedded laptop dubbed the JioBook. According to media reports, Jio has collaborated with Qualcomm and Microsoft on the JioBook. The reports further suggest that the device will run Windows OS and be powered by Qualcomm's Arm-based processing hardware. 

    While the report does not specify the device's specifications, it does indicate that JioBook will first be available to corporate users such as schools and government institutes this month, with a consumer launch planned within the following three months. According to the rumour, the JioBook would be the same size as the JioPhone.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

    For quite some time, there have been speculations that Jio is working on an entry-level laptop. Previous rumours and leaks suggested that the forthcoming laptop may be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 CPU or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are rumours that it will include 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It is capable of running Windows 11. In addition, the laptop may include an LCD display with a resolution of 1366768 pixels. Preloaded applications on the smartphone might include JioStore, JioMeet, JioPages, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

    Previous reports have also suggested that Jio may not experiment with the design and instead opt for a standard one with large bezels all around the display. A mini-HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, and Bluetooth connectivity may be available. A three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio processor are also believed to be included in the JioBook.

    Also Read | Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short-notes, step-by-step guide to use it

    Reliance Jio is expected to launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India’s highly price-sensitive market.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
