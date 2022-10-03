OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

The OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and it is available for purchase via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The new OnePlus Nord Watch joins the Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE in the affordable range of accessories.

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Nord Watch, the first wearable under the Nord category in India on October 3. The new OnePlus Nord Watch joins the Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE in the affordable range of accessories. The OnePlus Nord Watch is made of waterproof and weatherproof material and comes with a dedicated health and fitness tracker as well as a battery that can last up to 10 days.

Price, Colours and where to buy?

The OnePlus Nord Watch costs Rs 4,999 and can be purchased at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and certain OnePlus Experience Stores. The Nord Watch will be available on Amazon from 12 p.m. on October 4th. It's available in Midnight Black and Deep Blue, and it works with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above. Its watch strap also has a lot of strength, since it can withstand stress up to 8 kg.

What is so special about the watch

The OnePlus Nord Watch has a 4.52cm (1.78-inch) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an HD resolution. It has a max brightness of 500 nits. The OnePlus Nord Watch connects to your smartphone via the N Health app, allowing you to manage your overall health and monitor everyday activities like as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. The Nord Watch includes 105 fitness modes. When you go for a run or stroll, it also automatically logs your steps.

Health features

In less than two minutes, the OnePlus Nord Watch delivers a customised health summary, revealing your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). A built-in algorithm in the watch predicts your monthly menstrual cycle for ladies. The OnePlus Nord Watch has a solid metal body and over 100 wallpapers accessible through the N Health app to complement your everyday style.

Battery life

According to the firm, the OnePlus Nord Watch has a 230mAh battery that can last up to 10 days of continuous use or 30 days of standby time. According to OnePlus, the watch has undergone 168 hours of burn-in testing and features buttons that have been tested over 200,000 times.



Special offers

Axis Bank cardholders may get a Rs 500 discount on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and certain OnePlus Experience Stores. ICICI Bank cardholders may get an extra Rs 500 off OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and certain OnePlus Experience Stores starting October 4th.