    Edit button, following feed & more: Instagram's Threads app to add new features soon

    Meta’s new social media platform Threads is reportedly working on introducing additional options. These upcoming features include an edit button, a following feed, and a translation option for different languages.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Meta’s new social media platform Threads is reportedly working on introducing additional options.  An edit button, a following feed, and a translation choice for several languages are among the soon-to-be added features. Users of Threads will soon have the ability to edit their posts for free. Also, the following feed will showcase posts from the accounts that users choose to follow.

    Additionally, Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the team is developing a translation option to support different languages. The software now only permits account searches, but a future update will let users search for particular postings. The business is also developing a web interface for Threads, but, according to Mosseri, the mobile applications are the top focus.

    Mosseri responded to customer inquiries by mentioning the idea of switching accounts and ideas surrounding the addition of a "Reactions" button. He did, however, say that he preferred simplicity over complication. There will be improved topic-based search and hashtags in the app.

    It is on the list to include a "trending topics" page, but Mosseri noted that it needs to be carefully considered in order to balance interests, guarantee localization, and handle misuse issues.

    The Instagram team just released Threads, a new tool for joining online discussions and sending text updates. Posts may be up to 500 characters long, contain links, images, and videos up to five minutes long, and you log in using your Instagram account.

    The firm claims that, like Instagram, Threads allows users to interact with and follow friends and producers who share their interests, including those they follow on Instagram. Additionally, when a user under the age of 16 (or under the age of 18 in some countries) joins the app, their default profile setting is private. Users have the option to limit who can mention or react to them in Threads.

    Similar to Instagram, users may add certain terms to their threads to filter out comments that include those words. By pressing the three-dot menu, users may also unfollow, ban, restrict, or report a profile on Threads. Additionally, any profiles they have prohibited on Instagram will also be blocked on Threads.

