Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) with OLED display, 50MP dual cameras launched; Here's what makes it special

    It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, improved cameras and a slightly bigger capacity battery. Phone (2) also gets a 4700mAh battery which is slightly bigger than the 4500mAh unit you had on the Phone (1) and the charging speed is now at 45W in the wired mode.

    Nothing Phone 2 with OLED display 50MP dual cameras launched Here is what makes it special gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (2) has launched in India, and as many of you have been expecting, the new model continues with the transparent design that we first saw on the Phone (1) last year. Nothing claims the Phone (2) is a premium device, launching in the US for the first time, and has a slew of upgrades that try to make its increased pricing justified. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, improved cameras and a slightly bigger capacity battery.

    The Glyph LED interface on the rear panel of the new Nothing phone gives it a somewhat updated appearance. You have an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports HDR10+ and 10-bit colour depth. As the Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, one of the enhancements also pertains to the hardware.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    Additionally, it has an IP54 classification, making it splash and dust resistant. Nothing will ship with Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box, and every two months, the phone will receive three OS upgrades and four years' worth of security fixes.

    Regarding the cameras, you once again have a dual rear configuration, but now you also have a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor and a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. For the latest model, a 32MP sensor was added to the front camera.

    Also Read | Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    Additionally, the Phone (2) receives a 4700mAh battery, which is marginally larger than the 4500mAh unit you had on the Phone (1). The charging speed is now 45W in wired mode, while reverse wireless charging is still possible at 5W for smaller accessories like the Nothing Ear (2) or any other earbuds that support it.

    The basic 8GB + 128GB edition of the Nothing Phone (2) costs Rs 44,999 in India. The price increases to Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and to Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB device. There won't be anything like to Phone (2) online in the nation. The open sale of it begins on July 21 in India. If you have certain bank cards, there are several bank deals that lower the ultimate price.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale Check details gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66499 during Amazon Prime Day sale gcw

    iPhone 14 MASSIVE price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone for Rs 66,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India Check out features price other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quietly launched in India; Check out features, price, other details

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G Which has better camera performance gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    Redmi 12 with crystal glass design to launch in India on August 1 Here is what we know gcw

    Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Safe corridor, 24x7 control room... HC issues directives to Karnataka govt to avoid wildlife-human conflicts vkp

    Safe corridor, 24x7 control room... HC issues directives to Karnataka govt to avoid wildlife-human conflicts

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details vma

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details

    Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, and Inspiring change for Education and Gender Equality ATG EAI

    Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, and Inspiring change for Education and Gender Equality

    Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe anr

    Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon