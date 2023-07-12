Nothing Phone (2) with OLED display, 50MP dual cameras launched; Here's what makes it special

It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, improved cameras and a slightly bigger capacity battery. Phone (2) also gets a 4700mAh battery which is slightly bigger than the 4500mAh unit you had on the Phone (1) and the charging speed is now at 45W in the wired mode.

Nothing Phone (2) has launched in India, and as many of you have been expecting, the new model continues with the transparent design that we first saw on the Phone (1) last year. Nothing claims the Phone (2) is a premium device, launching in the US for the first time, and has a slew of upgrades that try to make its increased pricing justified. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, improved cameras and a slightly bigger capacity battery.

The Glyph LED interface on the rear panel of the new Nothing phone gives it a somewhat updated appearance. You have an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and supports HDR10+ and 10-bit colour depth. As the Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, one of the enhancements also pertains to the hardware.

Additionally, it has an IP54 classification, making it splash and dust resistant. Nothing will ship with Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box, and every two months, the phone will receive three OS upgrades and four years' worth of security fixes.

Regarding the cameras, you once again have a dual rear configuration, but now you also have a 50MP ultrawide-angle sensor and a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS. For the latest model, a 32MP sensor was added to the front camera.

Additionally, the Phone (2) receives a 4700mAh battery, which is marginally larger than the 4500mAh unit you had on the Phone (1). The charging speed is now 45W in wired mode, while reverse wireless charging is still possible at 5W for smaller accessories like the Nothing Ear (2) or any other earbuds that support it.

The basic 8GB + 128GB edition of the Nothing Phone (2) costs Rs 44,999 in India. The price increases to Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and to Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB device. There won't be anything like to Phone (2) online in the nation. The open sale of it begins on July 21 in India. If you have certain bank cards, there are several bank deals that lower the ultimate price.

