iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a discount on the Apple iPhone 13 ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Sale. The iPhone 13 can be purchased for just Rs 20,999 on Flipkart, with additional discounts available through bank transactions and trade-ins.

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 15, Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering an exciting discount on the Apple iPhone 13. Special deals on iPhone models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and others are anticipated to be included in this year's Prime Day Sale. But you don't have to wait until July 15 to get the best pricing; right now, Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 for an unbeatable price. The Apple iPhone 13 is a very well-liked product and is regarded as Flipkart's "Bestseller."

Despite having been on the market for over two years, the Apple iPhone 13 is still a serious competitor with other high-end smartphones. The business still uses the distinctive diagonal back camera configuration it first used on the iPhone 13 today. The Apple iPhone 13 is without a doubt one of the best options if you're looking for a high-end flagship handset on a tight budget.

Recall that the initial price of the Apple iPhone 13—which debuted in 2021 with the iPhone 13 Pro and mini—was 79,900. After a 58,901 reduction, it can be purchased on Flipkart for only 20,999. The iPhone 13's basic model is priced at 60,999 after an Rs 8,901 reduction.

The price is reduced to Rs 58,999 for consumers who use their HDFC Bank debit card or credit card for EMI purchases, saving them an additional Rs 2,000. Furthermore, customers can receive a trade-in discount of up to Rs 38,000 when exchanging their old smartphones. With all the available offers and bank discounts, buyers can purchase the Apple iPhone 13 for just Rs 20,999 from Flipkart.

Due to its almost similar specs to the flagship Apple iPhone 14, the Apple iPhone 13 presently provides the greatest value among iPhones on the market. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is run by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is the company's top model. The smartphone features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, a dual 12MP back camera configuration with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities, and a 12MP TrueDepth rear camera.

