MASSIVE discount on Honor 90 5G as first sale in India begins today

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Honor 90 5G was launched just a few days back but the product has made news for varying reasons. The quality of the phone and its attraction due to its distinctive design have been much discussed, but the price of the smartphone has generated the most debate.

    The Honor 90 5G was initially priced at Rs 37,999 in the nation, but the business chose to make things more difficult by bundling complimentary products and providing bank discounts, which increased the phone's actual cost. 

    But now, Honor has revised its pricing for the Honor 90 5G in India and decided to give a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on the phone if you buy it during the first sale. It is clear that Honour (HTech in India) was compelled to make these adjustments in order to maintain consumers' enthusiasm for purchasing their first phone in the nation.

     

    The base edition of the Honor 90 5G was initially priced at Rs 37,999, but you now get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 via bank cards and an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in the form of a direct voucher from the firm. With all of these factors taken into account, the Honor 90 5G will really cost Rs 29,999, and the customer would also receive a further exchange discount of Rs 2,000.

    These deals are only available if you purchase the Honor 90 5G on September 18 during the initial sale, after which you will only be eligible for a bank discount of Rs 3,000 provided you have the right cards.

    The Honor 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Honor 90 5G runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 which supports Google apps in India. 

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
