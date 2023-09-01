iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: 6 things to know before buying it

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone has launched in India this week, making it one of the few mid-range phones in the market that tries to change the dynamics of performance. Here are 6 things to keep in mind before buying this smartphone.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has been launched in India. The device has now been added to the Z7 portfolio, which also includes the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7s, which were made available in the nation earlier this year. The s-model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with equivalent charging capacity, while the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W wired Flash Charge compatibility. The recently introduced Pro model has significant improvements over the previous smartphones. Two storage configurations and two colour variations are available for the device.

Amazing display: The iQOOZ7 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

Faster processor & OS: An octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage power the phone. FuntouchOS 13, based on Android 13, is preinstalled.

Camera: The phone comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16MP shooter for selfies.

Battery: The 4,600mAh battery of the iiQOO Z7 Pro supports 66W wired fast charging.

Other features: The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone also has a gyroscope, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer. It has an IP52 rating for water and dust protection. Additionally, the device has connection for 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The phone is 164.10mm x 74.80mm x 7.36mm in dimension and weighs 175 grammes.

Price and colours: The 8GB + 128GB version of the iQOO Z7 Pro, which comes in Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte colour variants, costs Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version is listed at Rs. 24,999.

The two models' effective prices for the extra reductions and bank incentives of up to Rs. 2,000 are Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. On September 5, at 12 IST, the phone will be on sale. Both the official iQOO website and Amazon will offer it for sale.

