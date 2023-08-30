How Google's new feature can help you book cheaper flight tickets

Google Flights has introduced an innovative feature that helps travellers make informed decisions about when to book flights for maximum savings. This feature, outlined in a recent blog post, provides data-driven insights into the most budget-friendly periods for flight reservations.

Google Flights has rolled out a valuable new feature for thrifty travellers looking to cut costs on airfare. In a recent blog post announcement, the tech giant unveiled this feature, which provides users with guidance on the most budget-friendly periods to book flights. This enhancement complements Google Flights' existing array of tools, such as price tracking alerts and a price guarantee option. Google has pledged to furnish users with fresh insights into the "cheapest time to book."

The blog post from Google explained, "For searches with reliable trend data, you'll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination."

How does it operate?

For instance, these insights might reveal that the optimal time to book similar trips is typically around two months prior to departure, and you happen to be in that favourable window.

Alternatively, you might discover that prices tend to drop closer to the departure date, prompting you to wait before finalizing your booking. In either case, you can make a more informed decision.

Furthermore, Google has unveiled its 2023 flight booking trends, based on historical pricing patterns observed on Google Flights.

Price guarantee badge

"Some flight results will display a colourful price guarantee badge, indicating our high confidence that the fare you see today will not decrease before your departure. If you book one of these flights, we'll monitor the price daily leading up to your departure, and if it does decrease, we'll reimburse you the difference via Google Pay," the blog post stated. These price guarantees are part of a pilot program for select Book on Google itineraries departing from the US.

* Best time to book flights for Christmas

Google suggests that for journeys commencing in mid-December, the most opportune time to discover deals is in early October. The data indicates that average prices are typically at their lowest 71 days prior to departure. This represents a notable shift from the 2022 data, which showed that average prices were lowest just 22 days before departure. The optimal price range now spans 54-78 days before takeoff.

* Best time to book flights from the US to Europe

Average prices tend to be at their lowest when booked 72 days or more in advance of departure. In essence, average airfares from the US to Europe typically trend upwards as the departure date draws nearer, particularly once you approach the 10-week mark before takeoff. If you're contemplating dusting off your passport for a European adventure, the advice is clear: book your flight as early as possible.